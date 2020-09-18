CryptoFranc Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.20 million and $1,639.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 864.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.30 or 0.04509303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034962 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitfinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

