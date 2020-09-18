CryptoFranc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,218.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00010286 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $8,218.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

