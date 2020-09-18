Curve DAO Token Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00011687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and $76.02 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 864.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.30 or 0.04509303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034962 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,327,782,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,408,624 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

