Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.33 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $70.02 million and approximately $72.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00012157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,327,279,078 coins and its circulating supply is 52,676,985 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

