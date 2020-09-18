Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00 EPS.
CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.
CUBI stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.
In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
