Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.