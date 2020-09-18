CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.14-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. CVS Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.14-7.27 EPS.

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

