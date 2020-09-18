CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 2,228,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,893,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 287,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.