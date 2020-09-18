DAOBet (BET) Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $89,471.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,965.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.02137837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00733406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.