Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.80 ($46.87).

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($54.54) to GBX 3,673 ($47.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Derwent London stock traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,810.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,028.62. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 27.72 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

