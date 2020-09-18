Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$36,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($26,071.43).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 31st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.50 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).
- On Thursday, June 25th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,641 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.83 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,038.03 ($12,884.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.63.
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.
