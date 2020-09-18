Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 781,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. 501,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $421.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.