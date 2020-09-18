DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $20.95 million and $2.90 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

