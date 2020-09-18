DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 312,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

