Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 2,468,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,033,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 175.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

