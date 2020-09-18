Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 1,439,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,441. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.