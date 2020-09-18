Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. Approximately 213,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
