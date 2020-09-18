Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. Approximately 213,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

