DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

DS Smith stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

