DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. DTF Tax Free Income has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.58.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

