Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DUC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

