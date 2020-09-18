Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DUC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.30. 7,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,969. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

