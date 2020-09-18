Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 138,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 260,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

