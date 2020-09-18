Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 304,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 98,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $811,550. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.