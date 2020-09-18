Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
