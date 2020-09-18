Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

ELVT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 575,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,741. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.23.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 210,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

