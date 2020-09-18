Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LLY stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.17. 13,204,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 31,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $5,173,448.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,738,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,503,806.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,129 shares of company stock worth $46,098,512 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.