Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $29,771.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002040 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,211,272 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

