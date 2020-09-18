EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Hits Market Cap of $298,366.65

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $298,366.65 and $303.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00101084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01501391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00215187 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

