Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.69-125.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.12 million.Endava also updated its Q1 guidance to EUR 0.21-0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE DAVA opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

