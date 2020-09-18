Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESOA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 5,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,066. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

