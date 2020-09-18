Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,767,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 368.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF remained flat at $$0.48 on Friday. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.82.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.79.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

