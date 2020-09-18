ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESLOY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 42,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.84. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

