Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading 8.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.46. 652,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 363,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

