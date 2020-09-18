Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $132.68. 616,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 608,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after buying an additional 493,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after buying an additional 302,403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,179,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

