Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 17.9%

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 3,610,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 182,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock has a market cap of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 3,545.22%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.25% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

