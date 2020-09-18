Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 136,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 156,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

EPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

