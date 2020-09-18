Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on EVKIF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$28.63 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

