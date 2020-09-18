Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.3 days.

Shares of Extendicare stock remained flat at $$4.47 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXETF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

