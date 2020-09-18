Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 41,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. 45,768,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398,416. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

