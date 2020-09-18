Factom (FCT) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00012293 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, Factom has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $31,535.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00248365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00093443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.01482599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,396,170 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

