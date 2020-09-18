Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,050. The company has a market cap of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 100.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

