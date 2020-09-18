Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.25. 2,623,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,023,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

