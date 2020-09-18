FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $710,645.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003339 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088746 BTC.

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 715,148,190 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

