First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in First American Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,548,000 after purchasing an additional 558,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

