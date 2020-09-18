First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives $12.54 Average PT from Brokerages

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

