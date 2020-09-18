First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock remained flat at $$11.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

