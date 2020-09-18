Flowchain Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $3,115.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00013901 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 856.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.09 or 0.04516073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035001 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

