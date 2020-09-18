Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 592,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 2.62.

FLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

