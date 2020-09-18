Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Up 14.4%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price traded up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.17. 3,765,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,337,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $582.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

