Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 2,427,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 868,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

